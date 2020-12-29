Who is Ashley Cairney? Real Housewives of Jersey star's age, husband and Instagram!











Ashley Cairney joins the cast line-up for ITVBe’s new reality series The Real Housewives of Jersey – let’s get to know her a little better!

The show follows a group of glamorous women living on the island of Jersey, as they navigate through their personal and professional lives.

Whether they are single, married, or divorced, the cameras capture all the changes, issues and occurrences that might happen for the housewives.

So who is Ashley Cairney? What’s her real age? Her Instagram?

Meet Ashley Cairney

Ashley, 31, was born in Jersey, where she grew up with her family.

Other than going to university for 2 years, she has always lived there!

The mum, wife and now-ITV star is the youngest by 15 years.

Ashley Cairney: Family and career

Ashley is a mum and wife, working in the beauty and lifestyle industry.

She is married to her “childhood sweetheart” Ben Cairney, who she has two young sons with, aged 2 and 3.

Ashley and Ben have been together since they were 17 and both run their own businesses on the Island.

While Ashley works in HR consulting, Ben runs a construction business.

Ashley on Instagram

Family life, regular Q&As and outings are all shared on Ashley’s profile.

Ashley and Ben have been together for over 10 years – and they are clearly still as loved up as ever… she doesn’t hold back from sharing their romance!

It looks like Ashley only started to share pictures on Instagram a few months ago, so it may have all been in aid of the Real Housewives launch!

