There’s nothing like a good-looking model to swan in and shake things up in the villa and that’s exactly what Arabella Chi did when she joined Love Island in episode 16.

She and fellow fitness fanatic and model, Lucie Donlan, have hit it off and it looks like they’ve got a lot in common.

Both Lucie and Arabella share an ex-boyfriend and they’ve got the same taste in bikinis!

The Islanders spend their days lazing out in the sun donning stunning swimwear.

And now, you can bag yourself the striped Love Island bikini as worn by Arabella and Lucie!

Love Island: Buy Arabella’s bikini

The khaki green, peach and white striped bikini can be found online at PrettyLittleThing.

Both the top and bottoms together come to a total of £16.

The fashion retailer is currently offering the bikini set at 25% off so order quickly!

You can also get a green snakeskin bikini just like Molly Mae’s from PrettyLittleThing for around £20.

Lucie’s bikini from Love Island episode 16

Surfer chic Lucie Donlan has been winning in 2019 when it comes to her swimwear looks.

From scuba swimsuits to hot bikinis she’s got it going on.

Episode 16 of Love Island (20th June) saw Lucie wear one of her sexiest bikinis yet.

You can get the same tie-up two-piece online from Bikibo.co.uk.

The ‘Hannah’ bikini set costs £22.99 and comes in a variety of colours and patterns.

Get yourself Maura’s Love Island lemon bikini

If Irish ring girl Maura is more of a style icon for you then you’ll be pleased to know you can buy the exact same bikini as hers online.

Maura’s lemon bikini comes from Bahimi Beachwear and costs a fair bit more than the others.

Buy the top for £26.50 and the bottoms for £23.50 making the whole set a total of £50.

Amber’s neon yellow bikini – ‘Vida Loca’ – with chain detail is also available from Bahimi Beachwear for £50.

