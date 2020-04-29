Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After the massive success of The Chase, ITV has brought the brand new spin-off Beat The Chasers.

The five-episode series sees contestants asked a series of questions for £1000 where they need to get at least one answer right in order to continue.

Once they have gained some money, they’re given 60 seconds to answer questions and compete against the chasers. Of course, the more chasers they go after, the more money they can win!

Unsurprisingly, the new format of the series has intrigued many viewers and they’re interested to know how to take part.

So, how can you apply for Beat The Chasers? Find out how to take part in the ITV series!

MEET THE CHASERS: Meet the cast of quizzers to beat!

Beat The Chasers: How to apply

Unfortunately, you can’t apply for Beat The Chasers right now. Applications are currently closed and the ITV programme is not looking for new contestants.

The deadline for the current series closed on December 31st, 2019.

However, make sure to check back on ITV’s and The Chase’s Twitter pages as they usually update viewers when they open applications for the next season.

*BRAND NEW* Do you have what it takes to beat the greatest quiz team in the world, together, for the first time on @ITV and @WeAreSTV's brand new prime time quiz? 🧠#BeatTheChasers with @BradleyWalsh How many chasers could you beat?

APPLY NOW! ➡️ https://t.co/rtMvAHVTYQ pic.twitter.com/7UxklRF5pw — The Chase (@ITVChase) November 21, 2019

Beat The Chasers: Viewing figures

The first season of Beat The Chasers debuted on Monday, April 27th with impressive ratings.

According to ITV, the quiz programme brought an audience of 5.7 million viewers with a peak of 6.3 million.

WATCH BEAT THE CHASERS WEEKDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK