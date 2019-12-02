University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Prepare your quizzing brains and general knowledge, as ITV have confirmed there will be a The Chase spin-off coming to our screens in the new year.

For the first time ever, all five Chasers will star in the competition, working together as a team in the new show, Beat The Chasers. Whoever decides to take on these general knowledge buffs has to be quite the brave contestant!

As with the original show, Bradley Walsh will be there to present.

But before the new series starts, we thought it best to do some digging into The Chasers to find out more about them and their quizzing backgrounds.

Anne Hegerty

Known as “The Governess,” Anne Hegerty is one of the most identifiable and iconic Chasers from the show.

The 61 year old started out as a journalist before pursuing a career as a professional quizzer. She has been on The Chase since 2010.

But prior to appearing on the hit ITV quiz show, Anne had appeared on Mastermind, Are You An Egghead and Fifteen to One. Anne has also flexed her brain by competing in the World Quizzing Championships and Brain of Britain.

In 2018, Anne decided to show the public a different side to her and signed up to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! She finished in seventh place.

Mark Labbett

Mark is a 54-year-old professional quizzer originally from Devon.

He is one of the toughest quizzers on the show and earned his nickname “The Beast” for his temper. Before he was working on television, Mark was a maths teacher.

Like Anne, The Chase is not the first quiz show Mark has competed on. Mark has tested his brain power on shows such as Mastermind, Countdown, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Only Connect, University Challenge and Are You an Egghead?

Now, that’s an impressive quizzing background!

Jenny Ryan

Jenny Ryan is the 37 year old Chaser known as “The Vixen” on The Chase.

The flame-haired brainiac is originally from Bolton and has been participating in TV quiz shows since the early noughties. Jenny’s first ever appearance was on University Challenge in 2003. This was when Jenny was a student at the University of Leeds and she helped the team reach the semi-finals.

Jenny is the most recent addition to The Chase, having joined the series in 2015.

But Jenny is a multi-talented woman. Not only is she a brain box, she is a talented singer! She stunned fans in 2019 by competing on The X Factor: Celebrity and making it to the final. Jenny was beaten out to the crown by reality star Megan McKenna.

Paul Sinha

Out of all the Chasers, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha definitely has the most interesting career background.

The 49 year old is a qualified GP and trained at St George’s Hospital, which is where they currently film 24 Hours in A&E!

He is also a stand-up comedian and has made multiple appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Shaun Wallace

Shaun Wallace (59) has earned himself the nickname ‘The Dark Destroyer’ and ‘The Barrister’.

He is one of the original Chasers who joined the series back in 2009.

When he’s not professionally quizzing, Shaun is a barrister and part-time lecturer. Hence, where he earned his nickname!

