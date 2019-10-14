Behind Ester Dohnalová's Playboy shoot: Real Housewives of Cheshire!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire are no strangers to the world of glamour modelling. In fact, most of the current cast have done glamour modelling at some points in their careers, including Tanya Bardsley and new recruit Leilani Dowding.

So, when Ester Dohnalová announced her plans to model for Playboy in series 10 of the hit ITV reality show, it should’ve come as no surprise to the other housewives.

But since Ester made her Playboy announcement in episode 1 (Monday, September 9th), the other housewives have been nothing but wary of her centrefold spread.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ester Dohnalová’s Playboy appearance in the September 2019 issue!

Ester Dohnalová’s centerfold ambitions

Throughout the tenth series, Ester’s Playboy ambitions have been discussed in each episode with each housewife sharing their opinion on her modelling choices. There was Leilani and Tanya at one end supporting, and the likes of Hanna Miraftab at the other end who said she would never model nude.

Ester had done some glamour modelling before and so Playboy wasn’t a step too far away from what she had previously done.

The shoot wasn’t shown on the series but by episode 5 (Monday, October 7th) it was revealed that Ester had done the Playboy shoot.

What was Ester’s Playboy shoot?

She shot her cover shoot in Italy for Czech Playboy’s September 2019 issue.

In episode 5, Ester explained on The Real Housewives of Cheshire that it had been one of her “ambitions in life to be on Playboy.” And luckily, it exceeded all of her expectations!

Ester said: “The Playboy shoot was out of this world. It was more than I ever expected.”

All of the housewives wanted Ester to keep it classy… it was the talk of Cheshire! Her gorgeous Italian shoot took place surrounded by yachts, showing off the glamorous gal she really is.

She wore a captain’s hat and a red bikini in some pics, whereas in the cover image she went topless but kept herself covered with some cleverly positioned knees.

Ester on Playboy

She proudly shared her Playboy snaps to her Instagram profile to the positive response from fans.

Many called it “incredible” and said Ester must be “so proud.”

And after all the concern from her co-stars, they were all equally proud of her!

Dawn Ward said “You should be proud Darling you really are a star xxx” and Leilani said: “Congrats honey. You deserve it. Proud of you.”

In Ester’s IG bio she calls herself a “CZ Playmate” so there’s a chance she could model for the magazine again!