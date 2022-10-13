









TV presenter AJ Odudu spoke to Reality Titbit and the media at Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards powered by Jaguar and the star was not shying away from the hottest rumour of her hosting Big Brother 2023 as she hit the red carpet.

AJ Odudu joined a bunch of celebs as they arrived at London’s Roundhouse for the Attitude Awards. AJ arrived in a stunning black dress as she greeted press and she was happy to answer any questions that came her way.

“You know what, I would like to do it”

AJ Odudu is reportedly in ‘advance talks’ to front Big Brother’s iconic return to screens. ITV have reportedly set sights on AJ and are keen to get her on board. Asking AJ if she would be interested in putting her own stamp on the show, she stated she would be more than happy to do so.

“You know what, I would like to do it,” AJ confirmed. “I said what I said.

“There is always names in the mix. That is the nature of being a TV presenter. Whoever gets it, gets it and they’ll do a great job.”

“It’s going to be really exciting this year”

Following on from hosting duties, AJ was asked if she was a fan of Big Brother and she was quick to assure the press that the revival is set to be ‘exciting’.

“I love Big Brother,” AJ said. “I love what Emma did with the show and the joy it brought in the past.

“It’s going to be really exciting this year. I know it’s going to be back bigger and better than ever, I just know it.”

“Never say never, I might be back on the dance floor”

AJ was among various other TV celebs that were all dressed to the nines. Michelle Visage stated she would love to see an All Stars spin off of Strictly Come Dancing with a bunch of familiar faces taking to the dance floor.

Speaking to AJ about her interest in returning to the show for a second run, she was excited to tell us that she felt at ease watching the current series.

“I would so be up for that,” AJ said. “It’s so funny, I’m watching this series this year very smug knowing that I can just watch it comfortable, not an ice pack in sight or Deep Heat rub or anything like that.

“I don’t miss the nerves, I’ve never felt nerves like it. But genuinely the joy of dancing it’s like no other. One day, who knows? Never say never, I might be back on the dance floor.”

