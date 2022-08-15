Big Brother alum Alison Hammond rumoured to be bosses 'favourite' for host













With confirmation Big Brother will be back on our screens in 2023, the rumours of possible hosts of the popular show have begun to spread. The are many bold personalities on the list – including former contestant Alison Hammond.

Big Brother ran from 2000 to 2018 on Channel 4, then switched to Channel 5 before it was axed.

After months of speculation, it was announced that ITV2 would now be taking the reins and launching its own reboot in 2023, after a fifth year on hiatus.

With no further news confirmed yet, there have been rumours of potential hosts who will lead the show. Viewers will be gearing up for six intense weeks as contestants compete to be the last man standing and take home a “life-changing cash prize.”

Big Brother confirms reboot

Earlier this month, news broke the popular reality series Big Brother would be returning to screens, with ITV2 announcing that it would start airing in 2023.

As per Radio Times, the new program won’t be entirely like the OG Big Brother series. Instead, the show’s reboot will be giving a more “contemporary new look”. Following contestants over six weeks, they will be living in the famous Big Brother house.

There will be challenges, nominations, and the public vote. As the housemates compete to become finalists, there will only be one winner that will receive between £50,000 to £100,000.

Alison Hammond in the list of potential hosts for Big Brother

Over the weekend, rumours began to swirl Alison Hammond was as a possible host for the series. As she found herself on the program years prior, her participation in the program could be the perfect replacement for Davina McCall.

According to The Mirror, the executive producers think Alison is the perfect candidate to host the new series.

A source claimed to the news outlet: “Alison is top of the list to present next year’s Big Brother. Execs think she’s exactly what the show needs. She’s energetic, fun, relatable and she was on the show, so she knows it inside out.”

Another rumour was that This Morning presenter Rylan was a favourite to host Big Brother. However, he took to Twitter to quickly shut down the reports.

There has not been any release date confirmed, nor a name as to who will be participating or be the host in the new edition. Nonetheless, fans patiently wait as more news is yet to be announced.

Alison’s fame post-Big Brother

Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

Alison built a hugely successful television career since her appearance on 2002’s Big Brother. Her bubbly personality caught the attention of the viewers, especially her addiction to Vaseline and keeping her lips moisturized.

She became a roommate in Big Brother 3 but was evicted from the house on Day 15. She received four nominations from her roommates and 39% of the public vote, sending her out of the house.

After leaving Big Brother, her telly career began as she appeared on Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrities Under Pressure. Becoming a popular personality, she also made appearances as a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women and presented the short-lived ITV Play channel.

Over the years, she has appeared in various programs. In 2018, the star became the voice of Frankenginger in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. Most recently she appeared as herself in series 17 of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Alison has interviewed a lot of different famous celebrities becoming a part of the presenting team called This Morning, where she has been for almost a decade.