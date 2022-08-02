











Big Brother is officially returning in 2023, with ITV2 taking over the OG reality show. Fans were absolutely buzzing when a teaser for the series dropped last night during the Love Island final, but they say the show needs a cast of “normal people”.

Unlike Love Island, which tends to cast physically fit and stereotypically beautiful people to spend the summer in swimwear, fans of BB are hoping to see everyday folk sitting in the Diary Room chair.

Big Brother launched in 2000 on Channel 4, running for 10 years with host Davina McCall. It moved to Channel 5 in 2011 and ran until 2018 with Brian Dowling and then Emma Willis taking over hosting duties.

Not much is known about what the new series on ITV2 will look like, but it seems fans know exactly what they want.

Screenshot taken from teaser advert on ITV’s Twitter page

Big Brother is watching… again

It was during last night’s Love Island final – where Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned winners – that ITV dropped a teaser for Big Brother.

The show’s famous theme tune played as tiny green and white ITV2 logos began moving around the screen to form the programme’s eye logo.

“Coming 2023…,” a post on the channel’s official Twitter account read.

The teaser caused a big buzz on social media, with fans taking to Twitter to let the broadcaster know exactly what they expect from the new series.

‘Give us normal people’

Fans of the soon-to-be-revived show made it clear that they don’t want to see influencers and people “looking for fame” move into the iconic Big Brother house.

ITV2’s flagship show Love Island has been criticized by some for not having a more diverse cast – with muscly men with six-packs and model-esque women in teeny-tiny bikinis looking for love in the villa.

But when it comes to BB, people made it clear that they want to see “normal people” competing for the prize.

Davina or nothing

A lot of people also felt the show needed the return of original host Davina.

People took to Twitter to say they wouldn’t be happy unless she came back to oversee proceedings.

Goosebumps

No matter what happens, people were left very excited by the teaser, with some even suggesting it overshadowed the Love Island final.

