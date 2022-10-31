Big Brother UK release date faces delay over ITV Love Island scheduling clash











ITV’S Big Brother is facing delays with its release date, as it’s now set to air in autumn 2023. The release of popular shows such as Love Island and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! special means it’s airing will face pushback until next year.

The highly-anticipated return of the popular reality series Big Brother was announced during the Love Island finale. Big Brother hasn’t been on television since 2018 after Channel 5 removed the show amid declining viewership ratings.

After five years, the broadcaster announced the beloved series would return the following year during an advert break during Love Island’s recent finale. A short trailer revealed the reboot series would launch on ITV2 in March 2023.

However, the release date for the new series of Big Brother appears to have been pushed back to Autumn 2023.

With hopes that Big Brother would return to screens early next year, its premiere date is now set to be Autumn. The news came after ITV announced Love Island will again return to our screens for a winter season early next year.

According to ITV, the decision was made for Big Brother to have a more prominent slot in the Autumn. The iconic series will be returning, allowing fans a whole calendar of big reality TV formats across the year.

It comes after two hit Love Island series, and a special edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in the first half of 2022.

It’s reported the casting will continue into the summer of 2023.

Aimed at the ‘Love Island generation’

As reported by Metro, the new series will reportedly have 36 episodes and 34 highlight shows, including a 90-minute pilot and final show.

Viewers can expect to tune in six days a week, Sunday to Friday. The Big Brother cameras will watch over the house 24 hours a day. Fans will surely be watching for all the drama and new relationships.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning & acquisitions and controller for ITV2, ItvBe, and CITV, previously said: “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand-new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience.”

“We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers,” he added.

Attracting an average audience of 3.4 million viewers through the Love Island series, ITV is hoping for a “Big Brother for the Love Island generation”.

RealityTitbit has reached out to ITV for comment.

