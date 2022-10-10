









The Big Brother UK reboot is coming in 2023 and applications for the “most interesting, funny and entertaining characters” have opened.

Want to live in a house with millions of eyes analysing your every move? If so, you sound like the perfect candidate for ITV’s upcoming series of Big Brother UK 2023.

There’s a catch, however, you must be “interesting, funny and entertaining”. That’s not our requirement by the way, it’s what ITV is searching for in potential housemates.

Applications for the reboot were announced on Monday, October 10, 2022.

ITV opens applications for Big Brother UK 2023

Big Brother has moved from its Channel 5 home for an ITV2 reboot. The network is searching the nation for its next reality star as it offers a “life-changing sum of money” in exchange for up to six weeks of no privacy.

For those who may have forgotten the premise of the game show, a set of contestants – or housemates – enter a custom-built “house” for six weeks while cameras monitor their every move.

Contestants participate in weekly tasks on which they wager their weekly shopping budget. Housemates can double their money by being successful in the task or lose it by failing. Housemates are occasionally given secret tasks, which can benefit them or result in punishment or eviction.

The prize fund has varied since season 1, ranging from £50,000 to £150,00. A specific air date in 2023 for Big Brother UK has yet to be confirmed.

“The new series will see a cast of fresh faces from all walks of UK life compete to charm the nation,” the ITV press release states.

The show was first teased during the Love Island finale via a 20-second clip.

Fans beg ITV to go ‘back to basics’

The nation has spoken: less is more. After the announcement applications had opened, many Twitter users called for “regular members of the public” to become housemates rather than “wannabe celebrities”.

“Please no Instagram, OnlyFans, Page 3, Z-list housemates!” one fan begged. “Big Brother was so much better with real people being in a social experiment.”

Another agreed there should be a rule banning social media influencers: “Don’t fill it with 20-something influencers, YouTubers, Instagrammers or any sort of wannabe celebs [who have] been on other shows before. We want it back to basics.”

“Hope you’ll take it back to basics and not go down the road of scripted and putting in people who think they are already famous cause they got naked on Instagram or got followers on TikTok,” someone else tweeted. What do they want to see? Well, this: “Weekly shopping tasks, mixed ages, looking after chickens etc like first couple of seasons.”

Housemates’ backgrounds have been varied since the show’s debut in 2000, including students (Chanelle Hayes), writers (Brian Belo), and boyband singers (Ziggy Lichman).

Even fans across the pond hope to sign up for the show but, sorry to tell you, housemates must be residents of the UK, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

