









As CBS gives Big Brother fans a 24th instalment of the show, some viewers are casting their minds back to who has previously won the show. BB24 is nearing its finale which is due to air on September 25th. So, let's take a look at how many female Big Brother winners there have been.

Big Brother first kicked off in both the UK and the USA in 2000, over two decades ago! Since then, the show has seen many memorable contestants take part, as well as many winners. The show now has series that air all over the world, as well as a celebrity edition in 2022.

How many women have won Big Brother USA?

The first female Big Brother USA winner was Lisa Donahue. She won season 3 in 2022.

There have been six female winners of Big Brother USA in total since the show launched.

Here’s a look at the women who have come out on top on BB USA across all 21 seasons:

Lisa Donahue – season 3 in 2002

Jun Song – season 4 in 2003

Maggie Ausburn – season 6 in 2005

Rachel Reilly – season 13 in 2011

Nicole Franzel – season 18 in 2016

Kaycee Clark – season 20 in 2018

At the time of writing, there are three female contestants still in the Big Brother 24 house in 2022. The remaining house guests include Alyssa Snider, Taylor Hale, Brittany Hoopes, Monte Taylor and Matthew ‘Turner’ Turner.

There have been more Big Brother series

As well as the regular Big Brother USA show, there have been more spin-off series from the US franchise.

Big Brother: All Stars aired in 2006 and 2020. Both winners were male, Cody Calafiore and Mike Malin.

The Big Brother: Over The Top spin-off series saw Morgan Willett win, adding another female winner to the history books.

All three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother in the US have been won by women, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tamar Braxton and Miesha Tate.

Where are the female Big Brother winners now?

Some of the winners of the original BB USA series won the show around 20 years ago, so let’s take a look at where the female Big Brother winners are today.

The first female winner of BB is on Instagram with over 12K followers at @thelisadonahue and it appears that she’s a photographer.

Jun Song has almost 9K followers (@jundishes) and she’s now a mother and a content strategist.

With over 185K, season 13 winner Rachel Reilly can be found on Instagram at @rachelereillyvillegas.

Boasting 781K followers on Instagram, season 18 winner, Nicole Franzel, can be found at @coconuts_.

Season 20 winner Kaycee Clark is also on Instagram at @kcsince1987 with almost 500K followers.

