









BB24 has been filled with surprising twists and turns throughout the season. Just when we thought that the evicted house guests had left and returned to their original lives, it turns out that they’ve actually been living in another house away from the remaining contestants.

Some evicted contestants have now become ‘Jurors’ and are living in the ‘Jury House’. So, let’s take a look at what the purpose of the separate house is and answer where the Big Brother Jury House is located.

What is the Big Brother Jury House?

Big Brother USA’s Jury House is a separate house from the main BB24 house.

Four former house guests are currently living as Jurors in the Jury House. They’re no longer competing for a cash prize on the show, but they’re still a part of the game.

During September 8th’s episode, Kyle was the latest evicted house guest to join the Jury House. He now lives with Jasmine, Joseph and Indy.

The Jury House element of the show is certainly providing even more entertainment than just having the regular house. One fan tweeted: “This jury segment is GiVING”.

Where is the Big Brother Jury House?

According to Reddit user babyface1968, the Big Brother Jury House is located “at 22133 Tulsa Street, Chatsworth, CA, United States”. The Reddit user’s comment was posted eight years ago but Bustle reports that the location is usually in the same spot in Chatsworth each season.

BB24 is filmed at Stage 18 of CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles, California per The Cinemaholic.

This means that the two houses are around a 30-minute drive from one another using Google Maps.

In 2019, Distractify reported that the Big Brother Jury House is nicer than the main BB house. Judging by the segment shown on September 8th, the Jurors are living in very appealing accommodation. Glimpses inside the Jury House have been captured and posted on the BB Instagram page on some seasons.

Fans are loving the Big Brother Jury House

As the Jury segment of BB24 rolls on in 2022, people are taking to Twitter to share how much they’re enjoying it. One fan tweeted: “that was probably the best jury segment since bb18”.

A BB24 viewer took to Twitter to say: “Jury House segment, I’M up!!”.

Another fan wrote that the Jury House is the “location for the Afterparty”.

