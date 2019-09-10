University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After one of its most dramatic seasons ever, The Real Housewives of Cheshire is back for series 10!

The new season kicked off on Monday, September 9th and while some things never change – the glitz, glamour and of course drama – there’s a cast shakeup this year.

Series 10 sees the addition of former Page 3 model Leilani Dowding to the Housewives lineup, as well as the return of Christine McGuiness and Nermina Pieters-Mekic as guests on the show.

But the newest addition to the cast is far from a housewife herself, in fact, she’s not yet married!

Let’s get to know Leilani Dowding and her relationship with rockstar guitarist from The Cult Billy Duffy a bit better.

Who is Leilani?

This season of RHOCH will introduce viewers to Leilani Dowding.

Leilani is a 39-year-old former glamour model from Bournemouth. She made her start in the industry after winning Miss Great Britain in 1998.

Her career rocketed when she started working for The Sun’s Page 3 and in 2003 Leilani was voted #89 on FHM’s sexiest women in the world list.

But Leilani is not just all beauty, as she has a business-savvy brain. Leilani began an economics degree at the Royal Holloway, University of London with the intention of working in the city as a trader but her modelling career then intervened.

Leilani has used her business know-how to start her own clothing line, Leiluna Collection which specialises in Burning Man festival gear. Check out some of Leiluna Collection’s best designs on their Instagram @leilunacollection.

When did Leilani and Billy meet?

Leilani and Billy only met two and a half years ago, but she’s adamant “he’s the man I’m going to spend the rest of my life with.”

Leilani had been living in Los Angeles since 2007 to further her career when she met her first husband, restaurateur Richard Palmer. Even though they divorced soon after they wed, Leilani remained in sunny California.

On the other hand, Billy had been living in L.A. since the late 1980s and had established a life for himself there.

Not much is known about where they met, but they were both living together in Billy’s Hollywood hills home before they decided to up-end their life and move back to Blighty.

Leilani and Billy in 2019

It looks as if Leilani and Billy are trying to have an easy journey settling back into life in Cheshire.

Manchester-born Billy has lots of family in the area, but for Leilani, it is a brand new start.

While Leilani will be a constant source of entertainment on the RHOCH, Billy will feature in the episodes less than his partner as he refocusses on his music career.

Hopefully, if the couple feels settled they might start thinking about making their relationship more serious. We love a wedding on The Real Housewives of Cheshire and would love to see what rock ‘n’ roll wedding these two would have!

But for now, this year looks like the couple’s focus is going to be adjusting to life back in England.

