Television presenter and comedian Bradley Walsh is known for presenting The Chase on ITV and starring as Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Recently, he landed his own series on ITV called Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad alongside his son.

With the second series finishing on Wednesday (February 12th), naturally we’re interested to know where Bradley is based when he’s not on an epic road trip out there.

So where does Bradley live and how many children does he have?

Where does Bradley Walsh live?

Bradley Walsh, 59, was born in Watford, Hertfordshire which is a town northwest from central London. He grew up in Leavesden, near Watford.

He now lives in Epping, a town in the county of Essex – you know, where tons of reality TV stars and where the gang of TOWIE complete their filming, – and 17 miles (30 km) northeast from central London.

The family home of Bradley Walsh

In a 2012 interview with The Telegraph, Bradley revealed that he grew up in a council house in Watford. He explained:

I was born in Watford, and grew up in a council house. My mother was a single parent, who had to struggle hard to make ends meet. At one point she was holding down three different jobs. It was a happy childhood, but we certainly didn’t have a great deal of money.

Does Bradley have to commute long for work now?

Bradley has hosted The Chase since 2009. The quiz show is filmed in Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

Given that the presenter lives in Epping, he must travel between 45-50 minutes by car or about 1 hour and 45 minutes if he commutes by train.

Bradley also portrayed Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street from 2004 to 2006.

Between 1982 and 2013, the main set of the ITV soap was based in Granada Studios in Manchester city centre, which means Bradley made regular trips between London and Manchester for work.

How many children does Bradley have?

Bradley and his wife Donna Derby share one son together – 23-year-old Barney Walsh. He is currently starring alongside his dad in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

Bradley also has 38-year-old daughter Hayley Walsh from a previous relationship.

