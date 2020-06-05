Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There are multiple items which have been hard to get a hold of throughout lockdown. Loo roll, hand sanitiser, bread flour and even bananas. But as we start to ease out of lockdown and back into some kind of ‘new normal’, these missing items have returned to supermarket shelves.

But there is one item that people are still trying to get: face masks.

Where pharmacies and online retailers used to be the few places you could get your hands on face masks, many took to making their own. But now fashion brands have joined the fold in creating lines of face masks to keep you safe in the pandemic.

On Friday, June 5th’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Scottish presenter Lorraine Kelly talked about the British Fashion Council’s creation of designer face masks. They then later showed up on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

So, how can you get one of these masks? Where are they selling them and which fashion designers are involved?

Lorraine talks face masks

On Good Morning Britain, Lorraine discussed how face masks will become mandatory to wear on public transport from June 15th, 2020.

As many will be rocking face masks for the foreseeable future, Lorraine invited resident stylist Mark Heyes to talk about how to wear them and where to get them from.

Mark mentioned that the British Fashion Council have made some designer masks which are raising money for charity. He desired them as this season’s “must-have accessory.”

SEE ALSO: Where to buy NHS ‘Thank You’ rainbow badge

@lorraine where do we find the face masks made by designers for British fashion council mentioned this morning? — Lucy McQueen (@apppleshampoo) June 5, 2020

British Fashion Council face masks

The BFC have made sustainable and reusable non-medical face coverings in collaboration with six British designers. They are Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, RAEBURN and RIXO.

The aim of the BFC’s ‘Great British Designer Face Coverings’ is to raise £1 million with 100% of sale profits going to charity and split between NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and Wings of Hope Children’s Charity.

You can buy face masks made by the British Fashion Council designers here.

WATCH LORRAINE ON GOOD MORNING BRITAIN WEEKDAYS AT 9 AM ON ITV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK