Butler Michael has left The Savoy to work at yet another luxury hotel













Michael Peluso’s five-star service at London’s prestigious hotel The Savoy was watched in awe by ITV fans. However, the hotel butler has since upped and left his job there, and moved on to another top UK building in the city.

Ex-actor Michael said providing a butler service has given him a “financial stability” that he has “never had before”. He added that the money is what drives him. Indeed states the average pay at the hotel ranges from around £18,873.

Butlers at The Savoy are expected to go above and beyond for their guests, more so than a typical butler. So when Michael’s working talents were shared on docuseries The Savoy, fans were upset to see him leave the hotel.

We’ve got all the details on where Michael is working now, as well as his home background and what he’s been up to since filming wrapped for the second season of the ITV show.

ITV: How much is Christmas dinner at The Savoy?

From Studio Ramsay Productions. From Studio Ramsay Productions THE SAVOY Ep2 Wednesday 22nd June 2022 on ITV Pictured: Butler Michael (C) Studio Ramsay THE SAVOY Ep2 Wednesday 22nd June 2022 on ITV Pictured: Butler Michael (C) Studio Ramsay For further information please contact Peter Gray 07831 460 662 [email protected] This photograph is © Studio Ramsay and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme The Savoy or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website https://www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Meet The Savoy’s Michael Peluso

Ex-actor Michael Peluso worked at top London hotel The Savoy for almost three years since October 2019. He started out as a butler before moving into a guest experience executive role in November 2020.

Michael, now 39, started working at the hotel with his brother Robbi after quitting his dreams of becoming a film star.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy | Official Trailer | Netflix

He was a fundraising manager at telephone agency Listen for eight years, and studied at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama for three years. Later, for his hotel job, he won an Purple Umbrella Award for Hospitality Passion!

As Lynda Bellingham’s son, Michael once joined the Loose Women panel for a tribute to his late mum, almost six years after her passing. The actress, who appeared on shows like Doctor Who and All Creatures Great and Small, died in 2014.

#Thesavoy congratulations to Michael Peluso on his award. His mum Lynda would have been so proud of him. — sonia stephenson (@soniast94597425) June 16, 2022

The ITV star works at another hotel

In April 2022, Michael began a new job at London’s Claridge’s hotel, another five-star luxury stay in the UK city. He took to Instagram to tell fans that he “loved” his first day working there.

He is now experiencing a new job as a hotel butler, but is seriously missed by visitors who know him for his work at The Savoy. From stacking cookies to wearing tuxedos at work, Michael has also been busy setting up the chef table.

Some viewers thought Michael was back at The Savoy due to the second season only just airing on ITV, but filming took place before he started his new job. He was also seen picking up his Purple Umbrella Award on-screen!

His website states:

Sadly Michael moved on from the Savoy shortly after filming, in order to develop his skills, with the aim of one day becoming a head butler himself. While it was sad to say goodbye, the lure of Claridge’s was too good to pass up and he is honoured to call himself part of their historical team.

OMG: Who is Alice Evans? The Savoy’s ‘VIP’ guest shocks fans with butterfly milk request!

Michael’s family background

Michael, 39, is the son of Lynda Bellingham and Nunzio Peluso, from her second marriage. He now has a 12-year-old son of his own, Sasha, who he treated to a hotel stay at The Savoy for his most recent birthday.

He revealed on The Savoy that he “has family that are very important to him” before adding: “I couldn’t ask my family to chase that dream [to become an actor].

While the ITV star doesn’t share much about his love life, his brother Robbie married his fiancé Savannah Brown in New York in 2017 while Michael watched on as his best man.

WATCH THE SAVOY ON ITV AT 9PM EVERY WEDNESDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK