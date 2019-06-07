Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island 2019 is in full swing and the episodes are swooping by.

Each episode the drama escalates as hearts are warmed and broken minute by minute.

Episode 4 saw the arrival of stunning newbie Molly Mae Hague.

Molly Mae certainly delivered when it comes to her arrival look, so here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island star’s black dress and more!

Buy Molly Mae’s Black dress from Love Island episode 5

Molly Mae doesn’t wear any old clobber, she’s opted for a House of CB LBD for her entrance to the Love Island Villa.

The dress is called the ‘Briana’ and will set you back £129. Buy it online here.

Blonde locks, tanned to the nines with makeup on point, all Molly had to do was throw on this flawless black dress to grab everyone’s attention.

Manchester gal Molly also topped off the look with a classic red lip.

Molly Mae: Swimwear

The stunning social influencer has around 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Molly looked smoking hot as she whipped off her black dress and popped into the Hideaway jacuzzi in episode 5.

You can buy a swimsuit like Molly Mae’s online for £42 from Motel Rocks.

Alternatively, opt for a black cut out swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing or House of CB.

Molly Mae’s earrings – Love Island episode 5

The blonde 20-year-old didn’t miss the details with her arrival outfit as she had makeup, hair and jewellery on point.

Molly sported a ring, a thin chain necklace and a pair of hexagonal earrings.

You can bag hexagonal gold earrings like Molly Mae’s from Cluse here for £55.

