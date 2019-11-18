Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

We can’t forget everyone’s face when they saw Caitlyn Jenner getting out of her boat to meet the rest of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here contestants on Sunday, November 17th.

Yes, we are looking at you soap star Jacqueline Jossa as you were totally fangirling over the Olympic athlete and TV personality!

Caitlyn is set to become one of the most popular stars on this year’s series. A parent to one of the most famous families in the world and holder of an Olympic record definitely has something to do with that.

Let’s dig into the media star’s personal and professional life and take a look at her height and weight.

How did Caitlyn Jenner’s Olympic career start?

Born as Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn is a former Olympic gold medal-winning athlete. The I’m A Celeb star made her first debut on the Olympic scene in the early ’70s, finishing tenth at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.

The former athlete then made a return to the Olympics in 1976 and won a gold medal in that same year in the decathlon, although this was also the year Caitlyn decided to call it quits with her professional sports career.

What is Caitlyn’s weight and height?

The 70-year-old star’s height is 1.88 metres, or roughly 6ft2, and Reality Titbit understands that her weight is about 80-85 kg, around 13 stone.

As an Olympic athlete, Caitlyn was much stockier and weight between 88kg-92kg with brawny and brown shoulders. She is much slimmer now and likely weighs less, although you can’t reduce someone’s height and bone density!

I’m A Celeb star’s personal life explained

Caitlyn shares daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner and she has four more children from previous relationships.

Caitlyn’s is known for starring in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside Kylie, Kendall, Kris and step-children Kourtney, Kimberly, Khloe and Robert.

After their divorce with Kris in 2014, Caitlyn hasn’t made regular appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as she moved on to star in her own reality series I Am Cait which aired between 2015 and 2016.

