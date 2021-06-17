Meet the CelebAbility 2021 cast - Iain Stirling, team captains and celebrity guests!

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility is back for series 5, kicking off on Thursday, June 3rd 2021 on ITV2.
The Love Island icon is welcoming some familiar faces back to the game show, as Scarlett Moffatt makes her triumphant return as a team captain.
As CelebAbility continues to air Thursday nights, let’s take a look at the cast for the 2021 series. Find out which celebs will be competing this time around here!
Get to know the CelebAbility 2021 cast
With the word ‘celeb’ in the show’s title, you are probably anticipating some big names roped in for CelebAbility series 5. Let’s get to know the celebrities competing in the summer 2021 series here.
- Katherine Ryan
- Sonny Jay
- Megan Barton-Hanson
- Melvin Odoom
- Joel Dommett
- Liam Charles
- The Vivienne
- Kemah Bob
- AJ Odudu
- Sam Thompson
- Pete Wicks
- Stephen Bailey
Which cast members are returning as team captains?
Iain Stirling resumes his duties as the CelebAbility host – the show does include his name, after all – for 2021, but let’s take a look at the other celebrities returning as permanent cast members…
- Scarlett Moffatt
- Marek Larwood
Comedian Marek Larwood is returning to the show for series 5. He will also be a team captain, competing against Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.
Scarlett was previously a captain in series 3 but stepped down for series 4, whereby Stacey Soloman took over.
