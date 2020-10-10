ITV has just launched its brand new competition show Celebrity Karaoke club, but who does the voiceover?

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 hasn’t exactly gone as planned – especially in the TV world. Loads of everyone’s favourite shows have had to be adapted or cancelled completely, no Love Island or X-Factor, and even I’m A Celebrity has swapped the Australian desert for something slightly less interesting… the Welsh countryside.

If you need your competition show fix then luckily ITV has brought out a new competition show, and this one features celebrities so it’s bound to be a laugh. Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Karaoke Club.

Who does the voiceover for Celebrity Karaoke Club?

Lynsey Murrell and Grace Shush.

The main voiceover of the show is Lynsey Murrell. She trained at The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and is a voiceover professional from London.

If you’re wondering who voices the actual karaoke machine, that’s Grace Shush. A quick peek at her Instagram reveals that she’s a drag queen and one half of Thicc London, a “thicc, femme, queer body positivity Clubnight” located in London.

Who are the celebrities on Celebrity Karaoke Club?

The best part about the singing show is that it has a brilliant lineup of celebs who are all willing to show off their vocals on ITV2.

The lineup includes: Scarlett Moffatt, Judi Love, Joel Dommett, Courtney Act, Roman Kemp, David Potts, Melvin Odoom, Jessica Wright, Luke Kempner, Diana Vickers, Baga Chipz, Tallia Storm and Samira Mighty.

Each celebrity will battle it out in different rounds, singing individually, in a group and head to head in order to try and bring their best Karaoke performances to impress their peers, because in this show the celebrities are also the judges!

Finally caught up with #celebritykaraokeclub. I really didn’t wanna go, could you tell 😂😂. Having the best time. Here’s my dream duet with @courtneyact!! @itv2 pic.twitter.com/GeZO0cJpDY — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) October 8, 2020

When can you watch Celebrity Karaoke Club?

Every Saturday at 10pm on ITV2.

Celebrity Karaoke Club started on Saturday 26th September and the show will be running for six weeks. That means there are four shows left to air!