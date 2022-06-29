Chef Andrew Birch left The Savoy Grill in 2021 and now runs his own restaurant













The Savoy opened its doors over 130 years ago. The glamourous London hotel opens its doors every year to some very wealthy guests and during their stay, they, of course, have to eat. Dining at the Savoy doesn’t come cheap and only the best of the best are hired to work in the kitchen.

Andrew Birch was head chef of The Savoy Grill but in 2022, viewers may wonder where Andrew has gone. Season 2 of the ITV series kicked off from June 15th and features many familiar faces including Sean Davoren, Thierry Tomasin and Gordon Ramsay. So, let’s find out more about who’s running the kitchen at The Savoy this season…

Where is chef Andrew from The Savoy?

Andrew Birch worked as head chef at The Savoy in 2021.

As per Andrew’s LinkedIn profile, he worked for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants full-time from July until December of 2021.

The chef previously worked at The Pheasant Hotel in North Yorkshire and as executive chef at Ellenborough Park.

Andrew Birch moved to a new restaurant

With a tonne of cheffing expertise under his belt, Andrew moved on from working as head chef at The Savoy and has embarked on a new adventure.

For over 10 years, Andrew has been working as a chef with his first job listed on LinkedIn as sous chef at The Montagu Arms Hotel. He later went on to become executive chef at Lainston House.

Now, he runs The Checkers restaurant in Montgomery, Wales, with his wife, Rachel.

The Savoy Grill explored

Since Andrew Birch left The Savoy Grill in 2021, the restaurant now has a new head chef.

Since March 2022, Michael Turner has taken up the role of executive head chef.

Michael has worked for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in various roles and restaurants for around 11 years as per his LinkedIn page.

Prior to working as head chef at The Savoy, Michael worked at Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, Bread Street Kitchen and Petrus.

