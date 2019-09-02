Chloe Brockett surgery - TOWIE star unveils a brand new look in series 25!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The cast of The Only Way is Essex is bigger and better than ever in 2019 with old and new faces gracing our screens for series 25.

The ITVBe show kicks off from September 1st 2019 and episode 1 was everything we love about Essex. Full of glitz, glamour, drama and agg, the series kicked off just as expected.

A cast member almost always at the centre of an argument is Chloe Brockett. She joined the show during series 24 as one of the new younger TOWIE generation. And although she may be young, there’s nothing stopping Chloe having her say.

Chloe was branded ‘Brockett the rocket’ last series, and the bronzed beauty certainly is a looker, but has Chloe Brockett had any surgery? Let’s take a look…

Chloe Brockett surgery

The brunette bombshell was first introduced to our screens in 2018 and now Chloe Brockett is back for series 25.

She’s gone for a Kardashian-esq dark brown barnet and is clearly a fan of a good contour. Although Chloe hasn’t spoken publicly about getting any cosmetic work done, we’d assume that she regularly has lip fillers.

Chloe often takes to Instagram – where she has over 100,000 followers – to share selfies. Many of which show the TOWIE star looking makeup-free and fresh-faced. However, one thing that stands out, even without makeup, is Chloe’s pout.

Has Chloe had surgery on her body?

There’s not much available in a way of information on any work that Chloe Brockett has had done.

But at the age of 18, we’d assume she hasn’t gone under the knife.

Some of Chloe’s very first photos on Instagram dating from 2016 show her incredible figure, so we doubt she’s had anything done.

TOWIE: Chloe Brockett and Harry Lee

The first episode of TOWIE series 25 saw everything well and truly kick off between Chloe and her footballer ex, Harry Lee.

And although it’s unlikely that Chloe’s had any work done on her body, she might consider it after being left feeling insecure. Chloe said that Harry told her she shouldn’t eat dessert and should go to the gym during their relationship.

The topic of Harry’s alleged harsh words was brought up at Bobby Norris’s birthday party. However, the pair couldn’t seem to see eye to eye and their conversation ended with Chloe saying “I hate you” while swilling Harry with an empty glass and throwing balloons at him.

TOWIE viewers were highly entertained by Chloe and Harry’s argument with many taking to Twitter.

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX SEASON 25 ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM FROM SEPTEMBER 1ST.

