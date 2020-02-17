Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Last night’s (February 16th) episode of Ibiza Weekender featured a surprising guest that left everyone in shock.

Chloe’s sister Olivia became the latest bombshell to arrive at the hotel resort in the Balearic island.

And the girl really knows how to make an entrance on the show as both contestants and viewers watching at home were gobsmacked after her arrival.

So who is Olivia from Ibiza Weekender? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including what happened in the show’s latest episode.

Who is Chloe’s sister Olivia?

Olivia Chaloner is 25 years old, born in Stockport, Manchester.

Chloe and Olivia are sisters to Sam Chaloner. Sam appeared in the 18th series of Big Brother UK.

You can find Olivia on Instagram under the name of @oliviachaloner. She has 4,749 followers at the moment, but that could all change after her Ibiza Weekender stint.

Olivia on Ibiza Weekender

On Sunday, Olivia made a surprising appearance on the ITV2 series. And it’s safe to say, everyone was pretty shocked to see her, including her sister Chloe.

Chloe was so shocked that she dropped a tray with cocktails the minute Olivia made an entrance in the episode.

The two sisters wasted no time to catch up, with Chloe confiding in Olivia and the rest of the girls that her love interest Callum is interested in Tash.

Viewers say Olivia could be Chloe’s twin

Olivia arriving on Ibiza Weekender had Callum terrified, but viewers are so excited about her arrival.

Not just that – some are also convinced that Olivia could be Chloe’s twin.

“Chloe and her sister Olivia look so alike,” reacted one viewer.

Someone else tweeted:

Literally thought Chloe was the most beaut girl but then her sister came in on #ibizaweekender and now I’m seeing double! those genes are strong!!!

Is Olivia Chloe’s twin?

No, Olivia and Chloe are not twin sisters.

Chloe is 22 years old, while Olivia clearly states on her Instagram page that she’s 25.

