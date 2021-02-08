









Chrisley Knows Best returned for its eighth series last year but fans are already wondering if there will be season 9.

The USA Network programme follows the Chrisley clan, entrepreneur Todd Chrisley, his wife Julie and their children, as they juggle through family drama and business ventures.

The show is onto its eight season in 2021 with new episodes airing every Thursday in the US and Tuesdays in the UK (ITVBe).

But will Chrisley Knows Best return for season 9? Here’s what we know so far.

Chrisley Knows Best, ITVBe

Will there be Chrisley Knows Best season 9?

USA Network is yet to confirm if they will renew Chrisley Knows Best for season 9.

The show is still onto its eight season in the US and in the UK, so its renewal status should be revealed following the season finale.

USA Network has renewed Chrisley Knows Best every year since the show’s premiere in 2014 and fans hope that this will be the case this year again.

It’s been reported that since the season 8 debut last summer, the series has attracted an impressive viewership of 2.27 million fans and has grown more than 4% over season 7.

Chrisley Knows Best season 9 potential release date

If USA Network gives the green light for a season 9, the earliest viewers can expect to watch it would be next year.

The last few seasons have aired in July and May so a potential season 9 release could be expected in spring or summer 2022.

It’s worth noting that the last few seasons have had 26 episodes which explains why USA Network airs only one season every year.

Fans love the series

Chrisley Knows Best has gained a loyal fan base over the years and season 9 will be very much welcomed by viewers.

One fan tweeted: “During a time when there’s not a lot to laugh about I can always count on the Chrisley family for some levity.”

Another fan reacted: “Best show ever! Your show has saved my sense of humor during the past year! Thank you!”

A third one added: “I’m so happy!!! I look forward to watching this family!!! I love each one of them. Keep making episodes, please.”

I love Chrisley Knows Best… it’s like my favorite show — thuggin (@latoriabates_) February 7, 2021

