Real Housewives of Cheshire is back for series 11 in 2020.

The Real Housewives franchise has gained such popularity with viewers in the US that it was only right to arrive in the UK and expose the lives of Cheshire’s high-end class.

The ITVBe programme follows the lives of several housewives from Cheshire as they attend social parties, get involved in new business ventures and keep up appearances in the media.

Christine McGuinness is one of the prominent faces on the reality show. She rose to fame thanks to her modeling career which is why viewers often wonder about Christine’s height.

So, how tall is Christine?

Christine McGuiness on Real Housewives of Cheshire

She made her debut appearance on Real Housewives of Cheshire in series 7 back in 2018.

She joined the rest of Cheshire’s ladies on her own as her husband Paddy McGuinness has ruled out any possibilities to make an appearance himself.

Christine and Paddy are parents to three children and as a stay-at-home mum for five years, the ITVBe series helped her kick off a career as a TV personality and reality star.

Christine McGuinness: Height

Christine’s estimated height is 5ft 9 – 6ft 1 (175-185 cm).

It’s very likely that her height without heels is 5ft 9 as she regularly wears heels to elevate her tall body.

Meanwhile, Christine’s husband Paddy McGuinness is 6ft 1 (185 cm) and Christine and Paddy are on the same height when she’s on heels.

Christine is taller than some of her Real Housewives of Cheshire co-stars – some are much smaller and petite compared to her.

For instance, Tanya Bardsley is 5ft 3 (160 cm).

Christine’s modelling career

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star’s modelling career dates back to her teenage years when she took part in several beauty pageants.

Her professional career kicked off after winning the title of Miss Liverpool at the age of 18 in 2007.

And thanks to her career as a model, Christine met her future husband Paddy during a fashion show at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament.

Nowadays, Christine’s modelling career is based online as she regularly makes Instagram collaborations with other fashion brands.

