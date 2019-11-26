Confirmed: I'm A Celebrity 2019 final date is sooner than you'd think!

Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

The 2019 season of I’m A Celebrity has been jam-packed with action already.

Australian wild bushfires and news of criminals on the loose caused many to fear that the classic ITV series was going to be cut short. Nevertheless, 12 celebrities were thrown into the Jungle with their tins of rice and beans on November 17th.

Many may still be waiting to see whether Ian Wright and Andrew Maxwell finally kill each other, or whether Jacqueline Jossa receives some concrete evidence about those Gabby Allen rumours, but all good things must come to an end.

The final date for I’m A Celebrity 2019 has now been confirmed so here’s everything you need to know!

How to watch I’m A Celeb 2019

I’m A Celebrity airs every night on ITV at 9 pm.

All episodes are also uploaded to the official ITV media player, ITV Hub, shortly after broadcast. Here’s a rundown of the remaining episodes leading up to the final:

Ep10 – Tuesday, November 26th: 9 pm – 10 pm

Ep11 – Wednesday, November 27th: 9 pm – 10 pm

Ep12 – Thursday, November 28th: 9 pm – 10.30 pm

Ep13 – Friday, November 29th: 9 pm – 10.30 pm

Ep14 – Saturday, November 30th: 9.10 pm – 10.10 pm

Ep15 – Sunday, December 1st: 9 pm – 10 pm

Ep16 – Monday, December 2nd: 9 pm – 10.30 pm

Ep17 – Tuesday, December 3rd: 9 pm – 10.30 pm

Ep18 – Wednesday, December 4th: 9.10 pm – 10.30 pm

Ep19 – Thursday, December 5th: 9.10 pm – 10.30 pm

Ep20 – Friday, December 6th: 9.10 pm – 10.30 pm

Ep21 – Saturday, December 7th: 9.20 pm – 10.25 pm

When is the I’m A Celeb final 2019?

The I’m A Celeb 2019 final will air on Sunday, December 8th.

It will air at 9 pm and run for an extended 1 hour 35 minutes, where the 2019 King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned.

Who is the favourite to win?

Heading into the jungle, professional footballer Ian Wright and TV personality Caitlyn Jenner were the favourites to win the show given their larger celebrity profiles and popularity.

However, the odds are now stacked against Ian.

Andrew Whyment has become the new favourite having entered the series late, alongside Cliff Parisi. Coronation Street fans are back Andrew who is proving just as adorable as his on-screen character, Kirk.

There’s also a lot of love for another soap star, former Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa, who comes in at a tight second place with the bookies.

Alternatively, Roman Kemp is third-favourite with Caitlyn Jenner also in the running.

WATCH THE I’M A CELEBRITY 2019 FINAL ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8TH