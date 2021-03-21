Has Courtney Green had a nose job? TOWIE fans notice appearance change!











TOWIE has returned to ITVBe, and whilst the drama, gossip and friendships unfolded, fans noticed Courtney Green looks different.

The 28th series is on our screens every Sunday night, and the familiar faces of Courtney, Amy Childs and Chloe Brockett, and co, have returned.

Courtney’s appearance was instantly picked up by fans, who were led to think that she may have recently had a nose job.

So, did Courtney Green have a nose job? Or is it just rumours circulating? We done some digging to find out if they are true…

Screenshot: Courtney Green, The Only Way is Essex, Season 28, Episode 1, ITV

Who is Courtney Green?

Courtney is a 23-year-old TOWIE cast member, who joined the cast in 2017.

Following her former job as a junior PA, Courtney first made an appearance on the reality show alongside best friend Chloe Meadows.

This is My House: Trailer - BBC

Courtney was dating former TOWIE star Myles Barnett for two months before officially getting together on the series, but they split in 2018.

She is currently in a relationship with businessman Callum Bushby, who she rekindled with during the lockdown.

I fall in love with Courtney and Chloe’s friendship every time 🥰 #towie — autumn (@autumncherub) March 14, 2021

TWITTER: Reactions to Ella and Pete on TOWIE – what happened?

Has Courtney from TOWIE had a nose job?

Yes

Courtney revealed she had nose surgery while filming TOWIE.

She shared a photo of the side of her face, revealing that she had the cosmetic work done during the lockdown. Courtney said:

I had the tip of my nose filled by the lovely emmie @cosmessex. It’s something I wanted for ages but was so scared but I couldn’t be happier.

Courtney later took to her Instagram story to tell her followers that she “isn’t telling anyone to go and get it done”.

Has Courtney Green had any other surgery?

Courtney has had lip filler “a few times” in the past, much like several other TOWIE cast members, such as Chloe Sims.

Last year, one of her followers commented: “You were so much prettier before all the lip enhancements etc. Natural is best for you lovely girl.”

She responded to them with: “So I’m ugly now ? 🥴”

However, Courtney reportedly revealed in October 2020 that she wants to get her lip filler dissolved.

🔥 Quickfires with Courtney 🔥 Can you believe it's only one week until the brand new series of #TOWIE and Courtney dishes us some juicy gossip before it starts 👀 The new series starts next Sunday, 9pm on @ITVBe 🙌 pic.twitter.com/acaXmyg5NG — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) March 7, 2021

WATCH TOWIE ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK