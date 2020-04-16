Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

ITV‘s The Chase is one of the most popular quiz game shows on the telly.

Since its first broadcast back in 2009, the series continues to test the general knowledge of the public and entertain with its quirky chasers and new contestants.

But the quiz programme is about to change as there’s a new chaser in the studio. The ITV show has confirmed that Darragh Ennis has officially joined the series as the sixth chaser.

So, who is Darragh? Here’s everything you need to know about him, including age and rumoured nickname!

Who is Darragh Ennis?

Darragh is a lab manager and research technician at the University of Oxford. The new chaser is not a newbie as he previously appeared as a contestant on The Chase.

According to Darragh’s LinkedIn bio, he started his undergraduate degree at Maynooth University in 1999. Therefore, he must be in his early 40s.

After completing his studies in 2008, Darragh worked as a biomedical scientist in Dublin and a postdoctoral fellow at Concordia University. He has worked at the University of Oxford for 7 years now.

Darragh will be following in the footsteps of other chasers on the show, including Paul Sinha and Anne Hegerty. Darragh is the first chaser to join the series since Jenny Ryan was appointed back in 2015.

When is the new chaser appearing — Gerry (@gerryd84) April 16, 2020

Darragh Ennis’ rumoured nicknames

People are obsessed to know Darragh’s nickname on The Chase. However, nothing has been revealed just yet.

But since Darragh is a lab manager, he might go for ‘The Doctor’, ‘The Researcher’ or just ‘The Doc’. Other potential names would be ‘The Scientist’, ‘The Chemist’ or ‘The Lab Expert’.

Follow Darragh on social media

We found Darragh on social media! You can find his Twitter account under the name @bones_giles.

The new chaser has just over 1,300 followers at the time of writing, but his follower count is set to rise when he appears on the series.

I'm really excited to be the 6th chaser on #TheChase . I've been working hard on this for a while now and can't wait for my episodes to air. Well the ones I win anyway. — Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) April 16, 2020

