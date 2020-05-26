Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The lockdown period has inspired a lot of people to take better care of their gardens and indoor plants.

After the opening of garden centres across the UK, many have spent long hours planning their next project in the garden and plant corner at home.

Nation’s favourite gardener Alan Titchmarsh has returned with the ITV series Grow Your Own At Home to give tips on how to grow fruits and vegetables.

David Domoney, who everyone knows from Love Your Garden, is also back on the series and viewers are interested to know more about his personal life.

So, let’s get to know David’s partner and children better.

Meet David Domoney’s partner

David’s partner is Adele Holdsworth.

The two have been together for more than 10 years and have three children together – Alice, Abigail and Lance.

We managed to find Adele on LinkedIn. In her bio, she says that she works as an account manager at Domoney Ltd. The firm is David’s company which comprises a team of landscape and horticulture professionals.

Adele is involved with the marketing side of the company and she focuses on collaborating with other brands, as well as marketing and social media campaigns for Domoney Ltd.

David and Adele’s house

David and Adele live in a 100-year-old cottage in a village called Alveston, close to Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire.

The two bought their home back in 2011 and an old cottage like this took a lot of time and effort to renovate.

In an interview with House Beautiful, David revealed that they have added a lot of new features to the house such as a garden room and a large bathroom.

“Adele is very practical and designed the kitchen,” David said. “We bought the units as carcasses and put them together with the help of local carpenters, which has created a nice mix-and-match feel.”

Is Adele on social media?

We weren’t able to find Adele on Instagram or Twitter!

Even if she has any social media accounts, it’s very likely that they are private since she is not in the media spotlight as much as David.

