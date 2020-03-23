University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The sixth season of Ibiza Weekender is drawing to a close after one of the more dramatic seasons to date. We saw old faces return to the ITV series, new passions ignite, plus an old flame of David’s made a guest appearance.

But it couldn’t go out without a bang, and in last night’s episode (Sunday, March 22nd), David Potts went out with more than a bang, but a serious injury!

Episode 9 of Ibiza Weekender saw “El Jefe” himself have a big tumble which left him injured for the rest of the show. So, how is David’s arm injury now?

David’s big Ibiza Weekender day out

Every season head rep David Potts plans a treat day for the reps, and in episode 9 he decided a day at the beach was what they all needed.

David said in the episode: “I want to take the reps somewhere nice so we can all bond a bit more, because I think we really deserve it. They’ve worked so so hard.”

But this nice day out with Jordan, Callum and co. quickly turned into a nightmare for David, as a trip down the waterslide caused him more pain than pleasure.

David Potts’ shoulder injury

David and fellow rep Tash hopped on a pedalo which had a waterslide on the back of it.

As soon as David slid into the water face first, he started to yell out: “It’s an emergency.”

When David slid into the sea, he managed to dislocate his shoulder. Moments after the accident, David’s arm was bandaged up but he still had to go to A&E. Ibiza Weekender did not show when a medical team – which was presumably provided by the ITV crew – bandaged up his arm.

We all couldn’t help but laugh as David gleefully said “I absolutely love water sports” moments before injuring himself!

Update on David’s injury

Filming for Ibiza Weekender series 6 took place back in summer of 2019. Around that time, David posted little about his arm injury, so we can only assume it wasn’t that serious and the doctors quickly popped the dislocated shoulder back into place.

This is not the first time David has dislocated his shoulder doing water sports, so he was probably used to the recovery process. Back in July 2018, David dislocated his shoulder in Magaluf when participating in water sports.

David joined in with the banter in last night’s episode, tweeting after his accident: “That’s what you call a proper shoulder pop huns”

That’s what you call a proper shoulder pop huns #IbizaWeekender — David Potts (@DavidWeekender) March 22, 2020

WATCH IBIZA WEEKENDER SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITV2

