Buy Davina McCall's handbag seen on Long Lost Family - details here!











The popular ITV show Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace is back for a third series, and viewers couldn’t help but notice host Davina’s bag…

Davina McCall has fronted the emotional series since it began, and has been helping families find their distant relatives again.

The first episode saw the presenter guide two women who had been abandoned in Chesterfield in the late 1980s as baby girls.

During the hour-long episode, fans wondered where Davina’s handbag is from. We got down to grips with where to find the stripy accessory.

Screenshot: Davina McCall, Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, Series 3 Episode 1, ITV

Fans react to Davina’s bag: Long Lost Family

The first episode didn’t see Davina’s style go amiss, with several Twitter users taking to the social media site to share their thoughts.

It looks like Davina’s handbag was loved by many of those watching.

One viewer wrote: “Omg…… brilliant love your Meg and bee bag Davina.”

Another said: “I so want Davina’s handbag. Those stripes match my eyes!”

Davina went on to like this Tweet, which confirms the brand name.

Where to buy Davina McCall’s bag

Davina’s bag is from handbag brand Meg and Bee, based in London.

Bags and straps can be bought separately, but it first appears as though Davina’s main bag is the black classic kit in standard size.

It looks like the host has changed the straps up, to a New York strap with black through the middle, yellow either side, and grey on the outer edges.

The strap costs £30, while the bag itself costs £110.

How to buy a similar bag to Davina

Davina is known for her handbag collection, which is regularly featured as an accessory on her outfits worn on Long Lost Family.

Meg and Bee have lots of similar bags and straps in different colours on their website, as well as mobile kits, and larger bags for £150.

Ted Baker also do their own range of strap bags, as well as Elie Beaumont.

If you just want to buy a strap, Oliver Bonas sell them for £12.50.

