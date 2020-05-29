Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s been two months since Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper was taken to a hospital.

Derek was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the end of March, but his condition got worse and he’s spent weeks in intensive care.

Kate regularly takes to her Instagram to share updates about Derek’s condition, thanking the NHS doctors and nurses who fight for his life and recovery.

The virus has affected people in different ways. While some have mild symptoms, others like Derek have been battling it for a long time which is why people wonder whether he has any underlying health issues.

Does Derek have an underlying health condition?

It’s unknown whether Derek has any underlying health issues.

Since he spent nearly two months in intensive care, we can assume that the virus has hit Derek much worse than other people.

According to information from the NHS, people at high risk from coronavirus are those who receive treatments about medical conditions such as cancer and leukemia.

In addition, people might be at high risk if they have a heart condition and/or take certain medicine.

Kate has revealed that the medical workers are doing their best to “keep” Derek alive, while her husband keeps “fighting” every single day.

How old is Derek Draper?

Derek was born on August 15th, 1967 and he will turn 52 years old this year.

Kate and Derek are the same age, with the Good Morning Britain presenter just a few months older than her husband.

Kate turned 53 years old on May 4th which was her first birthday in 16 years without Derek next to her.

How is Derek doing now?

Derek is still in hospital and still battling the virus.

On Thursday, May 28th, Kate took to her Instagram to say that Derek is still alive as his carers continue to fight for his recovery.

She wrote: “They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited.

“I am having to find new ways of staying strong every day for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps.”

