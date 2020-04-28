Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has spent nearly one month in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Derek was diagnosed with the virus at the end of March and has spent weeks of intensive care after his condition had got worse.

Derek’s condition is “still critically ill”, as Kate revealed in her last Instagram post. So, is Derek getting better?

Is Derek Draper still in hospital?

Yes, Derek Draper is still in hospital at the time of publication.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Kate gave an update on her husband’s condition last Thursday (April 23rd) and said that Derek was “still critically ill in intensive care”.

She thanked the NHS workers for their continuous help and support “after endlessly long shift”. Kate wrote:

None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.

How is Derek Draper doing?

It’s unknown whether Derek’s condition has improved since Kate’s last update. Derek remains in intensive care at the time of writing.

Kate has received thousands of support messages from her social media followers who have sent prayers and best wishes for Derek.

But it’s understandable that Kate tries to stay away from social media and spend more time with her children during this difficult time.

How is Kate Garraway?

Taking to her blog Club Garraway (via The Mirror), the ITV presenter thanked her followers for their support and explained that she’s not the only one fighting this battle.

“I am very aware that I am not the only one going through this torture,” she wrote. “There are thousands of families everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news, that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus.”

Kate added that she focuses on self-care and practical things to battle anxiety and stay positive.

@kategarraway @GMB Sincere best wishes to you and your husband Kate. Horrendous time but stay positive ❤️ — LeeDolman 🇬🇧 (@lee_dolman) April 28, 2020

