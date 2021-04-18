How is Diags' brother Jack now? Updates on TOWIE star's sibling











Diags breaks down about his brother Jack during a conversation with his friend Chloe Sims, during the latest TOWIE episode.

The reality TV series may usually bring drama, break-ups and friendships to the surface, but it also shines a light on real, emotional life moments.

ITVBe star Diags gets emotional on the April 18th episode, when he opens up about his brother going into hospital to have brain surgery.

So, how is Diags’ brother in April 2021? We have the latest updates on Jack, which follow up on his health since the episode was filmed…

Screenshot: Diags, TOWIE, Series 28, Episode 6, ITV

Who is Diags’ brother Jack?

Jack Dean Bennewith

Diags’ younger brother Jack is the director of skin company Venom Skincare, as well as for family-run plumbing business Plumb Point Essex.

Currently living in Chigwell, Essex, he previously went to West Hatch High School, before studying at Epping Forest College.

After that, Jack was a sales executive for Apple Financial Marketing, before working in business development for Piggotts Company Limited.

What happened to Diags’ brother Jack?

Jack was rushed to hospital with a brain aneurysm

Diags’ brother Jack was given brain surgery for eight and a half hours.

Jack had two bleeds on the brain, Diags revealed on Instagram.

Diags warned people to get checked if they feel unwell, are being sick, have headaches or a stiff neck, which suggests that Jack had the same symptoms.

Jack was rushed into Addenbrookes Hospital by Georgina Kelly.

A brain aneurysm is when a blood vessel inside the brain bulges or swells, which can potentially lead to death if it bursts.

Where is Jack Bennewith now?

Jack has returned home following the surgery

On April 6, Diags wrote on Instagram that his brother was coming home.

It usually takes between three to six weeks to fully recover from brain aneurysm surgery, so it is likely that Jack has been resting.

Jack responded to Diags’ Instagram post with humour, commenting: “I know I know I’m a legend brain problems whatever.”

Twelve days after Diags posted that his brother was coming home, he was seen opening up to his best friend Chloe Sims about Jack’s surgery.

