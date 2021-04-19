Does Alan Titchmarsh live at Manor Farm? Spring Into Summer host's home explored











Alan Titchmarsh’s new show Spring Into Summer has led fans to think he might live at the show location, Manor Farm. Let’s explore his home.

The ITV series is getting well underway, which sees the TV gardener give farming advice and garden tips, as well as chat to celebrity guests.

After a long winter indoors, Alan is bringing us through the change in seasons – and it is all filmed at a certain farm in Hampshire.

So, is the filming location actually Alan’s home? Where does he live? Keep reading as we explore where he really lives…

Screenshot: Alan Titchmarsh: Spring Into Summer, ITV

Where is Spring Into Summer filmed?

Manor Farm, Hampshire

Alan’s current show Spring Into Summer was filmed at the farm, as well as his previous series Love Your Weekend.

Situated in Botley, Hampshire, the farm offers visitors a lot to see, including animal fields, an Anderson shelter, donkey shelter, and hen house!

It is thought that Alan regularly used to run around the grounds as a child.

I love watching Alans shows. He's so clever with his gardening ideas. Spring into summer is a lovely new programme. … and chill! pic.twitter.com/51mOC1Q5Sd — N I C K I ♥ (@maidmarianuk) April 6, 2021

Manor Farm, Hampshire: Explored

Manor Farm’s official address is Pyland’s Ln, Southampton, SO31 1BH.

It runs along the west bank of the River Hamble, between the villages of Botley and Bursledon in Hampshire.

When visiting the farm, you can get a Victorian school lesson, explore its farmhouse and buildings, and go for a peaceful stroll through the grounds.

They also have an indoor play barn full of farm-themed equipment, and while you’re there, you can say hello to baby animals!

Does Alan live at Manor Farm?

No

Although Alan regularly presents his gardening shows at Manor Farm, Hampshire, he does not actually live there.

Alan is either at his Broadlands House home in Alton, Hampshire, or at his relaxation retreat in the Isle Of Wight with his wife, where they have a boat.

He regularly posts pictures of his beautiful private garden on Instagram, where he gives followers a glimpse of his family home.

