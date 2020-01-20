Does Hamish Gaman have a wife? Dancing On Ice 2020's latest partner drama!

Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

Fans of Dancing On Ice 2020 were shocked when popular skater Hamish Gaman and his partner on the show, Caprice Bourret, did not dance during the weekend show (Sunday, January 19th).

Presenter Holly Willoughby confirmed at the start of the show that Caprice and Hamish had parted ways and would not be skating this week.

Hamish joined Dancing On Ice when the show made its return in 2018 after the show took a hiatus from 2014

So what actually happened with Hamish and Caprice? And does Hamish have a wife himself?

Who is Hamish Gaman?

Hamish is a 36-year-old skating star born in Surrey, England.

He was a British pair skater and skated alongside Caitlin Yankowskas, where they claimed the 2015 Challenge Cup silver medal.

When the 36-year-old started on the show in 2018, he and his partner Perri Shakes-Drayton were eliminated in third place. In 2019, Hamish and his partner Sara Aalto also made it to third place.

Is he married? Does he have a wife?

Hamish is not married but he is in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Amelia Humfress, who is an artist.

The pair own a uber-cute pomeranian dog together named Zana.

Hamish and Amelia frequently post pictures on together on Instagram, usually followed by an inspirational quote by Hamish. He is clearly rather smitten.

Amelia is an artist who has recently started to skate alongside her partner Hamish. She made an Instagram dedicated to skating from May 2019 to show off her progress. You can find this under @ameliaskating.

It is unknown how the pair got together although they have been posting Instagram photos together since mid-2017.

