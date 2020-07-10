Dr Sara Kayat is one of television’s most recognisable doctors, as a regular guest on ITV’s This Morning.

Sara, who has also starred in the likes of Celebrity Island, has just returned to the ITV breakfast show after giving birth to her first child.

But Sara’s return, with baby Harris in tow, has led to many questions about her personal life and her relationship.

So, who is Sara Kayat’s husband? Find out about the TV doctor’s love life here.

Who is Dr Sara Kayat’s husband?

Rupert Walker.

This Morning’s TV doctor Sara is married to Rupert Walker.

It is unconfirmed when the couple met, but they married in July 2017. Their anniversary – not of their wedding date – is July 15th.

Who is Rupert Walker?

Rupert Walker is the current head of brand at LoveTheSales.com. He joined the company in 2019 but has worked in PR and comms over the past 15 years.

Rupert graduated from The London School of Economics and Political Science in 2002. He obtained a BA in History.

Sara graduated from King’s College London in 2009 with a medical degree and a Bachelor of Science (BSc). As we don’t know how Sara and Rupert got together, we don’t know if they met whilst at university.

Sara Kayat welcomes baby Harris

In May 2020, Sara and Rupert welcomed baby Harris into their lives.

Sara had water birth at home with no midwife or pain relief, and Harris was born 10 days early.

Sara appeared on This Morning a day after Harris was born to explain to Holly and Phil what happened with the birth. In the interview, Sara said: “I was at home, I’d always wanted a water birth, but I didn’t expect it to be my birth, with no midwife present, so my husband had to kind of capture the baby as he came out.”

