Drag Race legend The Vivienne signs up as contestant on Dancing On Ice 2023

The Vivienne has proved she can sing, dance, and have an amazing stage presence, but can she ice skate? Along with the rest of the nation, she will find out on the next season of Dancing On Ice.

Due to air in 2023, RuPaul’s Drag Race series 1 champion is the sixth celebrity to be revealed in the line-up. Announcements commenced on Monday, October 3, where EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer was the first to be uncovered.

The Vivienne will also be joining former footballer John Fashanu; Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu; gymnast Nile Wilson; and Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher.

The Vivienne makes history as first drag Dancing On Ice contestant

The Vivienne – portrayed by James Lee Williams – is breaking boundaries as the first-ever drag queen to strap on the skates.

The 29-year-old made the announcement on her Instagram, writing: “I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice.”

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

Aside from the choreography, we’re excited to see her skating costumes. The drag queen is known for her glam over-the-top outfits and voluminous blonde hair, so we’re wondering how that will translate onto the ice. Hopefully, her wig isn’t too heavy to perform the flips.

Welsh-born Williams won the first UK season of Drag Race in 2019, making her a qualifier for All Stars season 7. The Vivienne became the first UK queen on the spin-off but ranked last place. Season 5’s Jinkx Monsoon was crowned champion.

Twitter hyped for The Vivienne’s “epic” announcement

The drag queen seems to be one of the reasons many will tune in. “Only reason I’m ever going to watch dancing on ice. Congratulations Viv, what an achievement!” a fan tweeted.

Another similarly added: “Congratulations! I never watch but I’ll watch this season to see you. Makes me so happy to see things like this happen on mainstream TV. You deserve it.”

“This is going to be epic. Can’t wait,” a third praised.

Rumoured celebrities to join include The Vivienne’s fellow season 1 contestant Blu Hydrangea; TOWIE’s Chloe Sims, singer Tallia Storm; and Ibiza Weekender’s David Potts. They were reportedly spotted at the show’s auditions in June.

