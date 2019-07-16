Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Eggheads, presented by Jeremy Vine on weeknights on BBC Two has been going for over 15 years now.

The show is still going strong and some of its brainbox cast has been there from the very start.

Judith Keppel is a longstanding member of the cast of quiz show and the quiz genius is pretty much a part of the furniture on BBC Two.

Eggheads Chris Hughes and Kevin Ashman, have also starred in the show since 2003 making up part of Judith’s Eggheads family.

So, if you’re wondering who Judith is from Eggheads, here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Judith from Eggheads?

She’s appeared on BBC Two programme Eggheads since 2003, so what do we know about Judith?

The Eggheads cast member will turn 77 in 2019. She celebrates her birthday on August 18th.

Judith – who comes from Staffordshire – has three children. Two daughters named Rosie and Sibylla and a son called Alexander.

She shares her children with her first husband art dealer Desmond Corcoran. However, they divorced in 1980. Judith later married again, this time to comedian Neil Shand, but it only lasted two years from 1985-1987.

Judith Keppel: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The 78-year-old’s biggest claim to fame is probably being the first-ever winner of a million pounds on gameshow Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Judith was the twelfth winner of the show in the world when she took home the cash in November 2000.

Previous to becoming a millionaire, Judith worked as a garden designer. And today it looks as though her only job is taking part in Eggheads.

Judith Keppel our first EVER million-pound winner! #MillionaireUK pic.twitter.com/tsZX6EMjeC — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (@MillionaireUK) February 11, 2014

Eggheads: Is Judith on Twitter?

It doesn’t look as though clever clogs Judith is on social media. After scouring Instagram and Twitter there’s no sign of an active account of hers.

Social media may not be Judith’s thing as she probably spends her days brushing up on general knowledge rather than scrolling an Insta feed.

It turns out that Judith has a very posh background as she’s the third cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles and her grandfather was the 9th Earl of Albemarle, Walter Keppel!

WATCH EGGHEADS ON WEEKDAYS AT 6PM ON BBC TWO.