Love Island winner Ekin-Su said Davide meeting her grandmother was her ‘pinch me’ moment in the couple’s new TV show while she loved meeting his grandparents, the Daily Mail reports.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had a rough ride in the villa but, following their Love Island 2022 win, the pair have already traveled the world and met each other’s families.

The pair are presenting their own travel show, ITV spin-off Ekin-Su And David: Homecomings, which premiered on Monday, November 28.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings

In the two-part show, Ekin-Su and Davide head to each other’s home towns, meet the parents and learn about their other half’s heritage.

In the first episode, Davide returns to Italy and his home town Frosinone with Ekin-Su. But before he heads home, he gives Ekin-Su a taste of Italy as the pair embark on a whistle-stop tour of the Italian city of love, Verona, made famous by star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet and the city of renaissance art, Florence.

In the second part they will jet off to Turkey to visit Istanbul. Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to the acting colleagues she met while living and working in Turkey.

They also venture on an eight-hour road trip in a camper van to Ekin-Su’s family village of Odemis – cue the drama of living in confined spaces in a motorhome.

Ekin-Su’s grandmother meeting David was a ‘pinch me’ moment

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old actress revealed the moment her Italian beau met her grandmother had left her in disbelief.

“It felt too good to be true. I kept thinking how are you here in Turkey with my grandma? It was honestly amazing,” she said.

On meeting her granny, Davide said: “I wasn’t really nervous. I really loved Ekin’s grandma because we got along so well, especially when we cooked together. My mum said Ekin was a really good cook when they cooked together.”

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for boohooMAN

Speaking about this, Davide said: “Ekin thought camping may be out of my comfort zone. I went camping when I was younger and so did Ekin and, when we were camping together, we realised we both love it.”

Davide’s grandparents made Ekin-Su feel ‘part of the family’

Ekin-Su, of course, met the 27-year-old business owner’s family when visiting Italy and, in an interview with Grazia, she explained they made her feel “part of the family.”

She said: “My family love him so much. I also met Davide’s grandmother, aunties, sisters, and cousins. I really felt like a part of the family and I miss them.”

Ekin-Su also explained to the Mail she was nervous to meet his dad, having previously met his mum and sister in the Love Island villa.

Ekin-Su said: “I was a bit nervous to meet Davide’s dad as I hadn’t met him yet – but I loved his dad.”

