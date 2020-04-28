Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Real Housewives of Cheshire has finally returned for a new series in 2020.

This year’s edition sees the return of familiar faces from Cheshire, while newbie Nicole Sealey made her debut appearance on the ITVBe programme.

From lavish social parties to expensive high-end bags, we’ve got another season packed of drama, tears and jealous housewives.

Ester Dee recently revealed that she has a new boyfriend and viewers are intrigued to find more about him. So, let’s meet Ester’s partner on Instagram and get to know him better!

Meet Ester Dee’s boyfriend

Ester has a new mysterious man in her life after getting a divorce. Her new partner is called Glynn, though the Real Housewives of Cheshire star has kept his identity under tight wraps.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “I LOVE YOU GDK 11:11. I wish you would be my first love but YOU ARE MY LAST.”

GDK must refer to his full name, where G stands for Glynn, while 11:11 could be referring that they started dating on November 11th.

After doing some serious digging, we found Glynn on Instagram! You can find him under the handle @glynn1111, but his profile is private at the time of writing.

Ester and her new man have been together for a few months now, but they are not spending the lockdown period together.

Who are Ester’s former partners?

Prior to this relationship, Ester was married to millionaire John Temple. The two got married in 2015, but Ester kept her marriage under a secret when she first joined the ITVBe series.

Ester was also in a relationship with property developer Rob Lloyd.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CHESHIRE 2020 FROM MONDAY, APRIL 20TH AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK