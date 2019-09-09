Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

A brand new season of TOWIE hit screens from September 2019 and series 25 of The Only Way is Essex is serving drama episode after episode.

Series 24 of the show saw Chloe and Clare Brockett join the cast and episode 6 saw a lot more of the newbie mum-and-daughter-duo.

In 2018, Chloe Brockett’s mum seemed to have more luck in her love life than her 18-year-old daughter and now she’s back for series 25.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chloe B’s mum, Clare Brockett…

TOWIE: How old is Chloe B’s mum?

Chloe’s mum is 42 years old.

She has just over 1,400 followers on Instagram. You can follow Clare on Insta – @clarebrockett.

Clare obviously has one daughter (Chloe) and also a young son from the look of her social media.

Her daughter, Chloe, is also on Insta with 114,000 followers. Chloe has returned to Essex for series 25 with a brand new look featuring Kim K style dark brown hair. Clare has opted to maintain her original look of blonde locks and natural glam makeup.

Clare Brockett’s job

As anyone who is familiar with TOWIE will know, Clare works as a taxi driver.

Clare first appeared on the show in episode 1 of series 24 when she gave fellow newbies Harry Lee, Tom McDonnell and Jayden Beales a lift home after a night out.

Jayden said: “Do you get chatted up a lot?”

Clare joked: “Don’t start giving it the large already!”

Clare Brockett: Dating

Series 24 saw Clare dating Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell.

Gatsby said in an interview with OK! Magazine: “There is a MILF who has been introduced. She is actually really fit, all the boys were like ‘wow’.”

Previously Gatsby has tried to pursue Chloe Sims and Ferne McCann.

Clare is 12 years older than 30-year-old Gatsby and he said in series 24 episode 6 that age is just a number but it turns out that things didn’t work out between Clare and Gatsby.

WATCH TOWIE SERIES 25 EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV BE.