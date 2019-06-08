Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island 2019 is a-go!

The long-awaited series 5 started on June 3rd at 9 pm.

The drama is certainly being served and the outfits are on point this year!

Episode 5 saw the arrival of social media influencer Molly Mae Hague.

Here’s everything you need to know about Molly Mae’s earrings from Love Island episode 5…

Molly Mae Love Island: Earrings

During Love Island series 5 episode 5 Molly Mae strutted into the villa wearing a pair of hexagonal dangly earrings.

You can grab yourself a pair of hexagonal earrings from Cluse here for £55.

She later popped on another pair of hoop earrings with a slightly different design. You can get her look for under £10 from Pretty Little Thing here.

Molly Mae’s episode 5 dress

As if Molly Mae’s arrival outfit wasn’t enough, she then went and pulled out all the stops with a burnt orange suede dress from Oh Polly.

Get yourself the exact same dress here for under £20!

What about the other girls’ looks from episode 5?

It wasn’t just Molly Mae who looked incredible for the first ever recoupling of Love Island 2019.

Anna Vakili looked smoking hot in a black top and skirt combo in episode 5.

You can get something similar to Anna’s black buckle detail outfit for under £20 from In The Style or I Saw It First.

Screen Shot: Love Island s5 e5 – ITV

Molly Mae’s swimwear from Love Island episode 5

If you’ve been hunting around for a swimsuit like Molly Mae’s show stopper in episode 5 then hunt no more.

You can get her exact swimming costume online from Oh Polly for just £20.

Alternatively, if Amber Gill’s striking neon yellow bikini is more your thing then you can bag that online from Oh Polly too for £20.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 M ON ITV2.