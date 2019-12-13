Olivia is a 24-year-old pizza obsessed freelance writer. As well as blogging about everything lifestyle on her Dungarees & Donuts website, she’s totally obsessed with reality TV. In fact, she’s so obsessed that she even enjoys shows like 90 Day Fiancé!

Jungle Campmate Myles Stephenson is a man of mystery and has fans wondering if he is adopted following the 2019 I’m A Celebrity show.

The Rak-Su star shot to fame in 2017 as the first-ever boy group to win the X-Factor. Although the Myles lives a star-studded life now, his past tells a different story.

Earlier this year Myles became single after he and Love Island star Gabby Allen split following a string of accusations of Myles being unfaithful to Gabby. With all of the bad press circulating about Myles, by heading into the jungle it allowed him to show who he really is.

Who are Myles Stephenson’s parents?

Myles Stephenson has a large family, however, the number of siblings which Myles has and who they are is unknown to the public. His parents are Vicky and Terry.

Vicky was seen greeting her son off the bridge when he was eliminated 6th in the TV show and can be seen below.

It is believed his father could be of Jamaican Decent as Myles advises on Instagram that his grandma came from Jamaica in testing times with six children.

AT IT AGAIN: Chris from True Love Or True Lies, makes an appearance on First Dates.

His childhood

Myles has spoken openly in interviews advising that he didn’t have an easy childhood. With his parents separating when the 27-year-old was just two years old.

The singer told the Daily Mail back in 2017, that one of his memories of a child was sleeping on the hardwood floor of his dad’s two-bedroom council house as his dad’s girlfriend banned him from having a bed at the time.

SEE ALSO: How much does the winner of I’m A Celebrity actually get?

Growing up, Myles admits it was difficult to see his dad. However, he’s always known that his dad loves him. Advising that woman his dad was with, made it hard for them to see each other as she had two kids of her own.

The star also advises, he didn’t like school and was more than happy to get into a fight.

Is Myles Stephenson adopted?

Despite speculations, it would appear that Myles is not adopted. However, has Jamaican roots from his dad’s side of the family. Which of course, the star is more than happy to talk about. During his interview on the popular reality show, he advised that he almost didn’t do the show due to his ill grandmother. However, was advised by his family to go ahead and do it.

Myles has admitted marriage isn’t important to him. However, one day hopes to adopt and wants to have kids as soon as. Myles would like to adopt to provide children with a better future.

TO CATCH UP WITH ALL THE I’M A CELEBRITY ACTION, SEASON 14 CAN BE FOUND ON ITV NOW.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK