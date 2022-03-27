Fans can ditch cabin fever by staying in The Cabins from Discovery+ and ITV













For those that were waiting for its arrival, it’s finally happening. Fans of The Cabins can now stream the British reality TV dating show as it is available on Discovery+.

The Cabins launched in 2021 and has become one of ITV Hub’s most popular dating shows. As it launches on Discovery+, fans can now watch three couples move into together in cozy log cabins and get to know each other.

Now, fans can stay inside one of the cabins featured in the show for a romantic getaway.

Can you stay in one of the cabins from ITV’s ‘The Cabins’?

Yes, fans can book to stay in one of the luxury cabins from series one for a minimum of three nights.

Each cabin can sleep up to six guests, with some going up to 10 people. Despite being fit for a romantic getaway in a cosy location, the cabins are also fit for group trips.

Guests can book by visiting the Hidden River Cabins website.

Where is ‘The Cabins’ filmed?

Screenshot: The Cabins | Starts 4th January | ITV2 Youtube

The ITV2 or Discovery+ show is filmed in Cumbria by the Lake District. However, this year, the luxury cabins are located in Wales.

For the first series, each site had a unique place name and the décor was dressed up to match. Some of the names included Stag’s Mount or Beaver’s Burrow.

This year allows the daters to explore fire pits and yurts, offering a different experience from previous series. For the new series, ITV were tight-lipped over where they were filmed, according to BirminghamLive.

What is ‘The Cabins’ about?

As explained on ITV’s page, The Cabins is about “a reality series which challenges singletons to the most revealing first date of their lives. Based on the ITV Studios format Let Love Rule, our cast of singles throw out the rule book and delete their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.“

If you have watched Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and Single’s Inferno, you will want to tune in on The Cabins.

In a picturesque location without technology, singletons will have to use their charm as they are paired up with a stranger. If the first date is successful, they can prolong their stay and get to know each other more.

The Cabins premieres on Discovery+

Amongst other relationship shows, Discovery+ has announced that the second series of The Cabins will be streaming on its platform. According to Birmingham Mail, the show was exclusively only available on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Now fans will be able to watch back their favourite reality TV show as they hear the iconic phrase “Do you want to stay for another day?” as singletons move in together on their first date.

The Cabins stepped in to fill the gap from Love Island

Due to the coronavirus, the popular show Love Island saw two series in 2020 and 2021 cancelled. But reality fans were able to get their fix as The Cabins was able to film. It quickly became one of the UK’s most-loved reality shows with more than 400,000 streams and 800,000 hours of watch time, reports Digital Spy.

As The Cabins is released on Discovery+ fans will be able to see another side to the UK’s singletons.