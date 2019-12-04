University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It seems only yesterday that reality star Ferne McCann gave birth to her daughter, Sunday but in reality, two years have flown by!

Ferne’s journey into parenthood has been documented over the past two years on her own ITVBe reality show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

The fourth series drew to its conclusion after just three episodes on Wednesday, November 13th. But a lot more was left to be desired after the short season.

So, will there be a fifth series of First Time Mum? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be First Time Mum series 5?

Unconfirmed.

Given the fans have demanded more episodes after being given just three in series 4, it would seem logical for ITV to make another series!

Many have complained that it is too short and that they love Ferne’s show the most.

Hopefully, that is enough an incentive for ITV to bring back the series for 2020!

We will keep this page updated with any new information about series 5 as it is released.

Omg how can #firsttimemum leave us hanging 😫😫😫 when is the next series out @fernemccann can not wait 💃🏻🙌🏻😬 — Kels ❤️ (@Kel_EvansX) November 28, 2019

Series 5 potential start date

The first season aired in 2017, with season 2 coming just one year later.

However, in 2019, we have had two seasons of First Time Mum.

Series 3 kicked off on February 6th, 2019 and series 4 kicked off on October 30th, 2019. So, if they are to bring back Ferne McCann: First Time Mum for another season, we would assume it would follow a similar schedule.

So, series 5 would be likely to start in February 2020.

