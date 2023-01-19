Kicking off 2023 strong, Love Island’s winter season is back, and aside from Maya James’ appearance, Lana Jenkins’ voice has got fans talking.

The 25-year-old joins 10 hopeful contestants in the South African villa, but many viewers aren’t a fan of her voice.

Despite her bubbly appearance, Lana’s accent has not enticed fans. But where exactly is she from?

Love Island’s Lana is fluent in Spanish

In her promo video posted a week before the show aired, Lana revealed she is from Luton. The make-up artist also shared she is fluent in Spanish.

Speaking in Spanish she said: “I lived in Spain for 10 years and now I live in Manchester.

She further said, “In life, in general, I just am ditsy. I muddle my words up all the time,” and struggled to pronounce ‘amicably’.

Lana revealed, whilst living in Spain she was an extra in the popular show ‘Benidorm’ and worked with many celebrities at her day job, including the ‘Brassic’ star Michelle Keegan.

Though she can speak the language of love, many fans have taken a dislike to the way she speaks.

Love Island fans react to Lana’s voice

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to express their dislike for Lana’s voice, many have dubbed it “irritating”. One user even suggested she needs to get a sinus rinse.

Support for Love Island’s Lana

Despite a slight dislike for her voice, Lana has not done anything to infuriate fans. In fact, many people have endorsed Lana on social media, including Michelle Keegan.

The former Coronation Street Actor shared a post of Lana from Love Island’s official Instagram. She wrote: “So our girl @lanajenkinss is going onto @loveisland,” she continued, “Genuinely one of the nicest girls you’ll ever meet.”

As for why Lana is in Love Island, she said: “I’ve not been able to find anyone who suits me, so it’s good to do something totally different and try to meet someone a different way.”

