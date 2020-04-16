Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ferne McCann is back for series 5 of her reality programme Ferne McCann: First Time Mum.

This time around, the series follows as Ferne moves to a new house with her daughter Sunday. But she also drops a big bombshell – Ferne is in a serious relationship now!

The TV personality’s new boyfriend is city trader Albie Gibbs who she met back in 2018.

So, here is Ferne and Albie’s relationship timeline explained.

2018: Ferne and Albie’s first meeting

According to tabloid reports, Ferne and Albie met in Dubai back in 2018.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Ferne revealed that she and Albie were both on holiday when they first met. The reality star explained:

“I’ve been with him for a good few months and he’s met Sunday because she’s with me all the time. We’ve also been on the same holidays.

“We both went to Dubai for New Year a couple of years ago and he first met her there.”

December 2019: Ferne and Albie start dating

In December last year, tabloids reported about Ferne’s new love interest Albie. The First Time Mum star revealed that they’ve been in a relationship since 2019.

At the time their relationship was still in early stages so Ferne spent the Christmas holiday with her family and close friends.

April 2020: Ferne is ready for the next step

It looks like Ferne is ready to take the next step with Albie.

In episode 1 (April 15th) of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, Ferne gushed over her new boyfriend and revealed that engagement and marriage were in the plan for this year.

She even went on to try wedding gowns, saying that she sees her future with Albie. Plus, Albie looks like he’s ready for the next step too as Ferne revealed that he’d offered they move in together in the near future.

