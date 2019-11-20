University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The brand new series of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum kicked off on Wednesday, October 30th on ITV and this time around it’s been stepped up a notch with more partying and more personal drama than ever.

However, one thing that has not changed is the narrator on the reality series. This year, he’s back for more hilarious commentary and sassy jibes.

So, who is the familiar voice who provides the narration for Ferne McCann: First Time Mum? He’s reality TV royalty!

Who is the narrator of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum?

The narrator of the series is none other than king of reality TV, Rylan Clark-Neal.

The 31-year-old Essex lad first emerged in the public eye after he appeared on The X Factor series 9 back in 2012. Although he wasn’t the strongest singer, Rylan wowed with his personality and flamboyance, so it’s no surprise he’s remained a star on British telly.

After he found X Factor fame, Rylan appeared on the eleventh series of Celebrity Big Brother and won.

Now, Rylan works as a narrator, TV presenter and personality. He has been narrating Ferne McCann: First Time Mum throughout all the seasons and fans love his cheeky, TOWIE-worthy commentary.

Do Ferne and Rylan know each other?

Yes!

The pair are real-life pals which makes this narration gig all the sweeter.

It’s also not the first time they have worked together, as they have often appeared on This Morning together. Rylan was also incredibly supportive of Ferne when she announced her pregnancy with now-convicted Arthur Collins.

I’m narrating a lovely new series @fernemccann #FirstTimeMum starts tonight at 9pm on @ITVBe . Good luck babe x pic.twitter.com/CS7A8XqgX4 — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) May 2, 2018

What else has Rylan been in?

Rylan landed his first presenting gig after winning CBB in 2013. He became one of the hosts of Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and the rest is history!

Afterwards, Rylan landed jobs presenting on This Morning and The Xtra Factor.

His most recent – and his largest to date – job is as the sole presenter on the revived Supermarket Sweep.

Ready, Steady, Rylan!

It looks like 2020 is going to be another mega year for Rylan Clark-Neal, as he’s also landed a job presenting the revival of cooking series Ready, Steady, Cook.

This was confirmed in September 2019, however a release date has yet to be announced.

The revived series will air during the daytimes on BBC One.

