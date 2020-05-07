Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

After four emotional episodes, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum came to an end on Wednesday night, May 6th.

Ferne returned for series 5 of her ITVBe reality programme, documenting motherhood life with her daughter Sunday, as well as life as a TV personality and businesswoman.

From a mum to an aspiring actress, the reality star once again has given us a close look at her personal and professional life.

The series featured Ferne’s mother Gilly, as well as her sister Sophie and grandfather, However, viewers are wondering why Ferne’s father didn’t take part in First Time Mum.

Who are Ferne McCann’s parents?

Ferne’s parents are Gilly and Simon McCann. The reality star was born in Brentwood, Essex.

It’s very likely that Ferne has some Irish connections since her family surname McCann comes from the Gaelic word ‘Mac Cana’ which means ‘son of Cana’.

In a previous interview with Belfast Telegraph, Ferne explained that her father believes their roots come from Ireland. She said:

You don’t meet many McCanns in England. I asked my dad and he says we might have an Irish connection way back. I’m so excited to see Northern Ireland.

Why didn’t Simon appear on First Time Mum?

While Ferne’s mum Gilly has been actively appearing on morning chat shows and reality programmes with Ferne, Simon has stayed away from the media spotlight.

It’s unknown why Simon didn’t appear on First Time Mum, but it’s very likely that he prefers living a more private life.

In the same interview with Belfast Telegraph, Ferne revealed that both her mum and dad “are so proud” of her career, but she said she’s closer to her mother Gilly who is pretty much like her best friend.

Is Simon McCann on Instagram?

Yes, Simon is on Instagram!

However, he hasn’t been active on the app and has 0 posts at the time of writing. You can find him under the handle @simonsmccann.

You can follow his Twitter account @SimonSMcCann, but some of his last posts date back to 2015 – the year when Ferne took part in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

CATCH UP WITH FERNE MCCANN: FIRST TIME MUM ON THE ITV HUB

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK